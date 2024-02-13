“I am not my body, I am somebody” London-based girl band Dream Wife declare on battle cry ‘Somebody’. A crowd galvaniser, the track is just one example of the trio’s commitment to empowering punk. Lyrically swerving from ageism and misogyny to making out; and kitted out with neon electric guitars and champagne to spray on their unruly crowd, the band’s live shows are a unique feminist punk experience. In 2022, Dream Wife supported The Rolling Stones at their British Summer Time Hyde Park show – a testament to their impact on the rock genre.