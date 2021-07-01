LA five-piece Draag come from a diverse range of musical spheres, from mariachi singers and classically trained instrumentalists to experimental jazz performers. DIY punk, however, is the one that lingers on the band’s melancholic hybrid of indie and shoegaze. Originally the solo project of vocalist Adrian Acosta, the group’s hallucinatory sound is defined by layers of dreamy synths and loud twangy guitars. Following up their 2018 debut EP, Nontoxic Process, with 2020’s broodier Clara Luz, Draag have shared stages with GOON, Young Jesus and Cryogeyser.