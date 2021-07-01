Dr. Fresch’s musical evolution has taken many forms. Starting out as a metal and hip-hop fan, the Californian eventually found himself gravitating towards the dancefloor with ambitions to become a DJ/producer. In 2013, he won Insomniac’s Discovery Project competition, which helped propel a career that’s seen him release tracks on labels such as OWSLA and Ministry of Sound, score more than 30 million streams on SoundCloud, and play the country’s biggest festivals. The good doctor champions an innovative style of club-ready hip-hop, and his 2016 collaboration with Baby Eazy-E – ‘Gangsta Gangsta’ – remains a genre classic.