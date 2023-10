With his father running London dance mecca Plastic People, Dr Dubplate grew up surrounded by the UK’s underground dance scene. The Bristol-based DJ incorporates speed garage, Berlin-style techno and R&B into his work. The founder of record label ec2a (the name a nod to his postcode), Dubplate has warmed up dancefloors for Mall Grab and DJ Seinfeld and played at Love Saves The Day, Glastonbury and fabric.