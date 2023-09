American punk rock band Downtown Boys are known for putting their progressive politics front and centre. Their album titles include Full Communism and Cost of Living, and their lyrics take shots at slumlords, police and white supremacists. In 2020, they recorded their own version of the communist anthem ‘L’Internationale’ for Miss Marx, a biopic about Karl Marx’s youngest daughter. Downtown Boys also practise what they preach, routinely putting on free shows for fans that can’t afford tickets.