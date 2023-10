Dougie Poole creates synth-pop, dreamwave and indie that complements his country roots. The sepia tone of his records gives them a timeless quality, with his 2023 album, The Rainbow Wheel of Death, existing in an alternate 1970s where synthesisers and advanced reverb techniques are commonplace. The heartbreaking ‘Don’t You Think I’m Funny Anymore?’ sums up Poole’s ability to be both playful and emotive – often in a single turn of phrase.