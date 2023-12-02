A London-born film producer, DJ and reggae fusion mainstay, Don Letts was a resident DJ at The Roxy in the ’70s, a member of the post-punk ensemble Big Audio Dynamite in ’80s, and declared by Amy Winehouse as “the only person at Glastonbury who knows about reggae” in 2008. He’s also the brain behind iconic music videos such as The Clash’s ‘London Calling’ and ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’. Letts won a Grammy for his documentary The Clash: Westway to the World, and continues to infuse his knowledge of reggae in his DJ sets today.