Regarded as one of the founding fathers of the future house movement, Don Diablo is a master of sonic cinematics. The build-and-drop formula that is now prevalent in most every mainstream club was popularised by the 2010’s school of larger-than-life producers such as Don. He has remixed Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Bastille, Madonna, Birdy, Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and more – bringing the charts into clubs in a way that truly synergises house and pop music. He ranked sixth in the DJ Mag’s list of Top 100 DJs in 2020 – a sure sign that the genre he propagated had hit the big time.