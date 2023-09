The Montpellier DJ and producer broke the Miami house scene in 2016 with an impressive roster of funky feel-good tracks and commanding turntable presence. His summery selections gave way to even hotter production, as the beachside scene he immersed himself in began to influence his creative outlet. With jazz-tinged hypnotic songs such as ‘Soul Sacrifice’, Dombresky became a house music heavyweight and now plays sell-out shows and festivals all over the world.