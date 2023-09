Aussie indie rock three-piece DMA’s debuted with an acoustic sound before turning their attention to danceable pop rock on 2020’s Glow and 2017’s live cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’. Invited by Liam Gallagher to open for his 2019 UK tour, the band have also supported the likes of Kasabian and The Kooks, and sold out their own headline shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Alexandra Palace.