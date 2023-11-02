Artist

Throw pop hooks, inventive songwriting and a heavy dose of retro-futuristic art-rock into a blender and the result is Django Django. Formed in London after meeting in Edinburgh in the late ’00s, their Mercury Prize-nominated eponymous debut album arrived in 2012. Hailed by The Guardian for providing a “masterclass in blurring genre boundaries in an unobtrusive but highly effective fashion”, the four-piece have performed their joyous whirl of synths and deep bass at the likes of Coachella and The Roundhouse.

Upcoming events

MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Weekend 2 Nov - 5 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Sunday Sun, 5 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
Django DjangoTue, 21 Nov
Festsaal KreuzbergBerlin
Django DjangoThu, 23 Nov
TrabendoParis
Django DjangoSun, 10 Dec
SWXBristol
Django DjangoTue, 12 Dec
The Liquid Room Edinburgh
Django DjangoWed, 13 Dec
New CenturyManchester
Django DjangoThu, 14 Dec
KOKOLondon
Django DjangoSat, 16 Dec
The Button FactoryDublin