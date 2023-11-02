Throw pop hooks, inventive songwriting and a heavy dose of retro-futuristic art-rock into a blender and the result is Django Django. Formed in London after meeting in Edinburgh in the late ’00s, their Mercury Prize-nominated eponymous debut album arrived in 2012. Hailed by The Guardian for providing a “masterclass in blurring genre boundaries in an unobtrusive but highly effective fashion”, the four-piece have performed their joyous whirl of synths and deep bass at the likes of Coachella and The Roundhouse.