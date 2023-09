From humble Huddersfield beginnings to sets at Boiler Room, fabric and Boomtown, DJ Q’s wobbling bassline can always be counted on to draw ravers across the UK. A six-year stint DJing for BBC Radio 1Xtra allowed him to share his signature mix of UK garage, house and grime, and in 2015, Q formed super-trio tqd alongside Butterz labelmates Royal T and Flava D. Pitchfork described his 2022 album, Est. 2003, as a demonstration of Q’s “quiet mastery of UK garage’s many strands”.