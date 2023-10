DJ Minx is a house music mainstay from Detroit, known for her influential role in the history of club culture. Inspired by the city’s DJs that came before her, she started Women on Wax in 1996: a collective of women DJs from the area that helped propel the careers of many artists, including Diviniti and Eva Solas. In 2018, Minx was awarded the Spirit of Detroit award for her “exceptional achievement, outstanding leadership and dedication to improving the quality of life” in her city.