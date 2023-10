One of the cofounding producers of renowned footwork crew Teklife, DJ Manny has been footworking since the age of 10. With dreamy pads, soft vocal samples and airy skittering drums on 2021’s Signals in My Head, Manny “infuses footwork’s intricate syncopations with the romance of R&B”. His tracks have soundtracked dance battles in both his birthplace (Chicago) and his base (New York) ever since his 2010 debut, Kush on Deck.