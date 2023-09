At the forefront of South Africa’s gqom movement, DJ Lag has established himself as an innovator. Gqom is known for its minimal, raw beats that don’t subscribe to the classic four-to-the-floor pattern; as well as hypnotic basslines and darkened melodies now synonymous with DJ Lag’s home city of Durban – with DJ Magazine labelling DJ Lag “the globe-conquering gqom king” in 2021.