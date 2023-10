When DJ Godfather was just 15 years old, he played his first gig at a waterpark. He started out mixing Miami bass records into techno to cater to the crowd’s short attention spans (a full hour of techno was too monotonous for them). A year later, he was producing with this same sensibility in mind – and ghettotech was born. Today his sets stay true to his Detroit electronic roots, while effortlessly weaving in elements of hip-hop and bass-heavy breakbeats.