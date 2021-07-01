Artist

DJ Faro

About DJ Faro

Growing up in a home that blared R&B and soul classics all day, it’s little surprise that London-based DJ Faro has a taste for anything with a deep groove. Before she appeared on lineups with Honey Dijon and Horse Meat Disco, the Patterns resident ran Freshly Squeezed with Eliza Rose, a club night and Rinse FM series celebrating the best of ’90s vocal-led house, jubilant disco and broken beat. Now with a monthly show on Balamii radio, Faro’s wide-ranging sets are fit for daytime pool parties as much as sweaty basement clubs.

Posted by DICE
DJ Faro doesn’t have any events coming up on DICE. Follow them to stay up to date.