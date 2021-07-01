Growing up in a home that blared R&B and soul classics all day, it’s little surprise that London-based DJ Faro has a taste for anything with a deep groove. Before she appeared on lineups with Honey Dijon and Horse Meat Disco, the Patterns resident ran Freshly Squeezed with Eliza Rose, a club night and Rinse FM series celebrating the best of ’90s vocal-led house, jubilant disco and broken beat. Now with a monthly show on Balamii radio, Faro’s wide-ranging sets are fit for daytime pool parties as much as sweaty basement clubs.