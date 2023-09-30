The spacey lo-fi house of DJ Boring – moniker of Tristan Hallis – is really anything but. Based in London, the Australian DJ pairs blurry beats with industrial bass on his 2017 EPs Sunday Avenue and Different Dates. Gaining attention on YouTube in 2016 with ‘Winona’ – an atmospheric slow-burner revolving around a fuzzy sample from a ’90s interview with Winona Ryder – Boring’s energetic Boiler Room sessions (which have blessed Belfast and Sydney) see his synths bounce from Belgian techno to funk house.