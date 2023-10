“An absolute f*cking monster” is how Stereogum describes Division of Mind’s 2019 self-titled debut album. Formed in 2017, the quartet’s relentless sound – defined by industrial-style breakdowns and an unshakable bleakness – is entrenched in the heaviness of beatdown hardcore. Although they’re based in Richmond, Virginia, their harsh metalcore has taken the stage at dim sweaty hole-in-the-walls across both the US and UK.