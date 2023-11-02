Filthy, brash post-punk is the vessel that DITZ use to air their frustrations with gender norms, bigotry and the contradictions that plague society. The five-piece formed from the corners of Brighton’s music scene in 2015, drawn together by a shared love for anything that features a guitar and sounds best blasted from a fuzzy speaker. Their debut album, The Great Regression (2022), was described by Pitchfork as “a rage-forward bulldozer of poetic wordplay and experimental hardcore”, while live the outfit have developed a reputation for crowd-surfing and stage-stomping.