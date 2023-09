Since Disclosure made one of the biggest dance-pop songs of the ’10s – ‘Latch’ featuring Sam Smith – the brother duo have remained one of the major dance-oriented acts in pop music, using each release to explore new sounds. They mined the history of house music on their debut album, Settle (2013), wove more classic R&B songwriting structures into their palette on Caracal (2015), and took inspiration from African percussion on the club-focused Energy (2020).