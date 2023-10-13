Diplo’s decades-long musical career spans scenes, genres and roles. He’s a prolific producer and collaborator, with credits on songs from Robyn, Lil Wayne and Santigold. His labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground have reshaped the sounds of modern dance music, with the former bringing Brazilian baile funk, moombahton and Angolan kuduro to wider audiences. His project Major Lazer takes a similarly global approach to dance music, pulling in the sounds of reggae, dancehall and soca; he’s also one-third of supergroup LSD with Sia and Labrinth, one-half of electronic duo Jack Ü with Skrillex, and part of supergroup Silk City with Mark Ronson.