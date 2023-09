Dillon Francis is credited for bringing moombahton to the masses after a string of hyped singles in 2013 that preceded the full length Money Sucks, Friends Rule a year later. The genre – a mix of house, reggae and EDM – is a slowed down style with thick and heavy basslines. All this and more saw Francis anointed as the “lovable jester of EDM” by BiIllboard. In 2020, he released Happy Machine, a far more introspective record and a welcome shift in gear for his maturing fanbase.