Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Artist
Die Türen
Follow
Upcoming events
20 Jahre Staatsakt - Die Jubiläumstour
Tue, 10 Oct
Beatpol
Dresden
20 Jahre Staatsakt
Thu, 19 Oct
Conne Island
Leipzig
20 Jahre Staatsakt - Die Jubiläumstour
Tue, 24 Oct
Merlin Kulturzentrum
Stuttgart
20 Jahre Staatsakt - Die Jubiläumstour
Wed, 25 Oct
Gebäude 9
Köln
20 Jahre Staatsakt- die Jubiläumstour
Thu, 26 Oct
Forum Bielefeld
Bielefeld
20 Jahre Staatsakt
Fri, 27 Oct
Uebel & Gefährlich
Hamburg
20 Jahre Staatsakt | Die Jubiläumstour
Sat, 28 Oct
Festsaal Kreuzberg
Berlin