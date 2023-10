Formed in 1995 in Dallas, Devourment has been through many breakups and reformations, but their commitment to creating some of the most brutal and disturbing slam metal remains constant. ‘Babykiller’, ‘Festering Vomitous Mass’, ‘Molesting the Decapitated’ – their songs are so over the top that they circle back around to comedy. In true slam metal fashion, Devourment are stripped-back and loud, letting drum runs and guitar screeching take prominence on every half-sung, half-roared song.