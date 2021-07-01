Devault is an artist in the true sense of the word. Rather than latching on to a genre (or indeed, medium), he is in a constant state of becoming. Obsessions with Depeche Mode and A$AP Rocky inform his dance productions but he also emphasises the importance of the visual aspects of his art. “I’m able to showcase various arts to my audience beyond sound that can convey my thoughts and past emotions. The world I’m creating is vast but specific. Dark emotion and vibrant energy in perfect sequence, and as time presses forward, it will only become more narrow and focused.”