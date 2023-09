Upon inking a deal with Island Records in 1993, dEUS became Belgium’s first ever indie act to sign with a major record label. Ever since, the quartet’s unconventional cosy rock offering has dabbled in folk, grunge and jazz styles on albums including 2005’s Pocket Revolution. In 2020, a documentary about the band titled Confessions to dEUS was released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 1999’s The Ideal Crash.