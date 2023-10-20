There’s something about northern soul that invokes both nostalgia and a heady sense of discovery. The impeccable fashion, the golden voices that seem to reverberate through the ages, the walls of sound generated by true devotees of music are all symptomatic of a very specific era of music. But Deptford Northern Soul Club are anything but stuck in time: the two millennials who run it see the culture as a still-alive entity – think of it as an alternate universe where brass instruments and clamouring soul voices are still the norm. Here, you will unearth gems that sound so fresh, so urgent, that you’ll wonder why we shifted to electronic music in the first place.