NYC DJ and producer Dennis Ferrer has a catalogue full of recognisable electronic hits, including the ’00s gospel house classic ‘Hey Hey’, his remix of Fish Go Deep’s ‘The Cure & The Cause’, and Afro-techno hit ‘Sandcastles’ with Jerome Sydenham. After decades in the dance music space, Ferrer continues to blend unexpected elements of Afro-house, soul and gospel with the deep ’90s techno from his early career. He is the founder of the label Objektivity, and hosts a regular Sunday night Ibiza residency, Misfits Society.