Scottish producer Denis Sulta learnt how to DJ while selling records at Glasgow’s famous Rubadub store. A handful of EPs filled with disco, techno and trance quickly followed, as did Sulta Selects – his club night carnival and record label. Enlisting the help of Jayda G, DJ Boring and FJAAK, the party has brought drag queens, ’90s house throwbacks and buoyant techno to Printworks and Amnesia.