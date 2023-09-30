According to The Guardian, Geordie rock trio Demob Happy create a “seedy, mucky and excellent” hybrid of fuzzy psychedelic rock and grunge. Formed in the late ’00s, the Brighton-based band’s debut, Dream Soda (2015), analyses consumerism, while follow-up Holy Doom (2018) combines the trippiness of the ’60s with the scuzz of the ’90s. As comfortable playing a basement club as they are on the mainstage of Reading and Leeds Festivals, the noisy ensemble have also opened shows for Royal Blood and Jack White.