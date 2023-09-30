Artist

Demob Happy

Top trackDemob Happy - Mother Machine

About Demob Happy

According to The Guardian, Geordie rock trio Demob Happy create a “seedy, mucky and excellent” hybrid of fuzzy psychedelic rock and grunge. Formed in the late ’00s, the Brighton-based band’s debut, Dream Soda (2015), analyses consumerism, while follow-up Holy Doom (2018) combines the trippiness of the ’60s with the scuzz of the ’90s. As comfortable playing a basement club as they are on the mainstage of Reading and Leeds Festivals, the noisy ensemble have also opened shows for Royal Blood and Jack White.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

Demob HappySat, 30 Sept
ARCI BellezzaMilano
Demob HappyFri, 6 Oct
La Boule NoireParis
Demob Happy Mon, 16 Oct
SongbyrdWashington D.C.