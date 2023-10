An expert in all things acid, Italo house and disco, Demi Riquísimo’s funk-driven club tracks have earnt him co-signs from industry titans including Pete Tong and Annie Mac. Raised in Detroit and based in London, the DJ and Semi Delicious label founder – who champions a dedicated vinyl-only approach – has brought his sunny carnival of sounds to DC-10, fabric and Glastonbury’s Shangri-La stage.