“A vengeance document built on industrial mutant rage” is how Pitchfork describes Deli Girls’ 2019 sophomore album, I Don’t Know How to Be Happy. The raucous noise project of New York’s Danny Orlowski and a revolving team of producers, their sound staggers between violent nu metal and abrasive techno. Vehemently anti-establishment and pro-queer, a stomping Orlowski has ignited mosh pits at MOTH Club, art galleries and police protests.