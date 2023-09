One of the most prominent voices in Afrobeats, Dele Sosimi’s career began in the late ’70s when he played keyboard for the genre’s pioneer, Fela Kuti. Later becoming musical director for The Positive Force with Kuti’s son, Femi, Sosimi has shared his rhythms and infectious Yoruba spirit around the globe. An educator and lecturer of the genre, Sosimi passes on his legacy by directing his own London-based Afrobeat orchestra, which is inspired by the city’s cultures.