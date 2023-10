East London’s Deijuvhs traces his love of music to the years he spent listening to Michael Jackson tapes on repeat as a kid. But it was only after discovering nu metal, punk and grunge as a teenager that he decided to pursue music. Now, Deijuvhs is a fiery and inventive rapper; his 2021 mixtape, Flower Ghoul, pulled inspiration from drill, trap, emo and jungle. “My music is all over the place, but I’m a punk at heart,” he said.