degenerate fanny is a four-piece indie band based in East London. It was founded by best friends Esme Hart (lead singer and rhythm guitar) and Parisa Shirvani (lead guitarist), later made complete by Theo Caplan (bassist and backing vocalist) and Max Mason (drummer). Whilst their debut single ‘Penelope’ is certainly degenerate fanny’s most traditional indie song, seeing the band live confirms their cross-genre approach.