Hailing from Chicago, alt-rock quartet Deeper stood firmly on post-punk ground with their 2018 self-titled debut, garnering attention from Pitchfork. Exploring darker themes of mental health troubles on 2020’s Auto-Pain, the follow-up honoured their late guitarist, Mike Clawson, who passed away before the album’s completion. Fronting their assertive performances with what Stereogum called a “tangled yet precise assault of prickly guitars”, the band have opened shows for SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE and Finom.