Hailing from Chicago, alt-rock quartet Deeper stood firmly on post-punk ground with their 2018 self-titled debut, garnering attention from Pitchfork. Exploring darker themes of mental health troubles on 2020’s Auto-Pain, the follow-up honoured their late guitarist, Mike Clawson, who passed away before the album’s completion. Fronting their assertive performances with what Stereogum called a “tangled yet precise assault of prickly guitars”, the band have opened shows for SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE and Finom.

Upcoming events

DeeperMon, 2 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
Deeper Sun, 5 Nov
La Boule NoireParis
DeeperTue, 7 Nov
Headrow HouseLeeds
DeeperThu, 9 Nov
YES BasementManchester
DeeperFri, 10 Nov
DareshackBristol
Pitchfork Festival London - Porridge Radio, Sorry + more Sat, 11 Nov
Various Venues, LondonLondon