Unlike what their social media taglines would lead you to believe, Declan Welsh and the Decadent West are far more than just “a band from Glasgow.” Led by a part-time poet and full-time activist, the outspoken indie-punk quartet use their voices for good – before embarking on a sold-out UK tour in 2022, Welsh travelled to Palestine to perform the band’s anti-fascism anthem ‘No Pasaran’ backed by an orchestra of refugee children.