Regarded as “techno queen of Naples” by none other than Pete Tong, Deborah De Luca has grown from commanding the dancefloors of clubs as a dancer to commanding the decks as an electronic DJ. The founder of Solamente records, her evocative minimal techno tracks have the ability to shift from euphoric in one moment to brooding the next. Live, she’s just as comfortable soundtracking the dancefloors of Printworks and Amnesia as she is blaring warehouse techno from the balcony of the Château de Chambord.