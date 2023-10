On BITCHPUNK (2018) and DEATH DRIVE (2019), punk-influenced singer-filmmaker DEBBY FRIDAY bolsters her industrial synth soundscapes with equally surreal visuals as she tackles the hardships of being a queer Black immigrant. Born in Nigeria and now based in Toronto and signed with grunge gatekeepers Sub Pop, FRIDAY has also toured with the likes of Mykki Blanco and Princess Nokia as a DJ.