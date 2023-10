“I want to influence the future by paving a way, not just in music, for people who are like me and feel out of place,” says LA’s Deb Never. A second-generation queer Korean immigrant, the singer’s heartfelt songwriting and brand of mellow, grungy hip-hop has made an impression on her ever-growing list of collaborators, which includes slowthai, Biig Piig and BROCKHAMPTON.