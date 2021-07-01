To create their glimmering psych-soaked dream-pop, Death And Vanilla use a symphony of vintage musical instruments, including the vibraphone, mellotron and analogue synths. Debuting in 2010, the Swedish trio nod to yé-yé pop, krautrock and classic film scores in their genre-blurring music, and have, unsurprisingly, crafted their own live soundtracks to a number of cult films. Described by Clash as an “entrancing album of spectral lullabies”, 2015’s To Where the Wild Things Are – like the band’s other immersive soundscapes – comes to life when performed in an intimate, low-key setting.