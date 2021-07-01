As recognisable for his progressive house as he is for his enormous cartoon mouse helmet, Canadian DJ and producer deadmau5 has been a fixture on the electronic dance scene since the late ’00s. Known for elaborate stage set-ups and ambitious visual backdrops, the multiple Grammy-nominee has remixed songs by artists such as the Foo Fighters, adding his flair for melancholic chord progressions and EDM to radio classics. When he’s not on international stages, you can catch him hosting his own radio station on Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars.