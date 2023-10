While their post-hardcore may sound grey and gloomy, four-piece Dayseeker hail from sunny California. Formed in 2012, the mosh pit starters lace their progressive, dark music with intensely emotive lyrics, including 2022’s Dark Sun, which explores themes of addiction and grief with a synthpop-meets-metalcore lens. Appearing on lineups alongside Slipknot and Limp Bizkit, the band’s pummelling riffs and percussion sound best blasted from a beer-soaked basement speaker.