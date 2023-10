One of Trinidad’s most prominent calypsonians, David Rudder is a soca vocalist, songwriter and producer, with a career spanning decades. Nicknamed the ‘Calypso King’, Rudder weaves socially conscious poetic lyrics into ‘wuk up’ beats, and collaborates with soca mainstays including Machel Montano and Destra Garcia. Many have credited Rudder for doing for soca what Bob Marley did for reggae: creating an enduring legacy for the genre.