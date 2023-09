Credited with taking EDM to the mainstream, David Guetta is one of the biggest names in dance music. Though he’s been a presence in his native Paris since the 1980s, and a regular of the Ibiza club scene since the early 2000s, it was his 2009 album, One Love, that made him a household name and Grammy-winner. Since then, he’s continued to fuse house with hip-hop, R&B and pop, selling out clubs around the world.