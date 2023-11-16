An esteemed producer, songwriter, director and performer, Dave Okumu has worked with some of the UK’s finest musical talent, from Grace Jones to Amy Winehouse, and Adele to Arlo Parks. Born into a musical Kenyan family in Vienna before settling in London, Okumu is also the guitar-wielding frontman of experimental trio The Invisible. Their eponymous debut album – which seamlessly melds Afrobeat, funk and rock – was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2009. And in 2018, Okumu was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from Goldsmiths, University of London for his significant contributions to music.