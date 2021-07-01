Although he was born in Jamaica, Dave Barker found fame in the UK in the early ’70s with his balmy rocksteady jams and frequent reggae collaborations. After stints in a number of musical groups including The Techniques and The Two Tones, Barker scored two hits with fellow Jamaican singer-songwriter and composer Ansel Collins. The first, ‘Double Barrel’, became the second reggae song ever to top the UK charts. In the decades since, Barker has continued to perform his free-flowing reggae at music festivals and London venues.