Set up by on-again, off-again Thin Lizzy keyboardist Darren Wharton shortly after his first departure from the band, power rock crusaders DARE officially debuted in 1988. Despite a six-year hiatus in the ’90s, the five-piece have dedicated themselves to a life of lionhearted hard rock, with 2022’s Road To Eden staying true to their taste for mighty ballads, intertwining electric guitar and bass riffs. In 2023, the band joined forces with fellow ’80s veterans Tyketto and FM for a UK-wide tour.