Bahrani DJs Mazen Almaskati and Vish Matre are on a mission to uncover and reimagine rare tracks from across the Arab world. Since starting their record label, Dar Disku, they’ve produced edits of songs from Moroccan raï star Cheb Mimoun El Oujdi, Algerian performer Cheba Yamina, and ‘Cairo calypso’ singer Sally. Almaskati and Matre bring this crate-digger energy to their live shows, too, weaving together their finds with contemporary songs in local subgenres.